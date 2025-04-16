With the Waqf (Amendment) Act coming into force earlier this month, Antilia is once again under legal and political scrutiny.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's opulent 27-story residence Antilia is one of the most expensive private residences in the world and is valued at Rs 15000 crore. However, beneath its grandeur lies a story rooted in charity, community welfare and some controversy. With the Waqf (Amendment) Act coming into force earlier this month, Antilia is once again under legal and political scrutiny.

The land on which Antilia now stands was originally donated in 1895 by Kareem Bhai Ibrahim, a wealthy shipowner and philanthropist, to establish the Currimbhoy Ebrahim Khoja Yateemkhana, an orphanage for providing shelter and education to underprivileged children from the Khoja community. By 1986, this charitable institution was being managed under the Waqf Board.

In 2002, the trust managing the orphanage sought permission to sell the land. Despite its estimated market value of Rs 1.5 billion ($18 million), it was sold to Antilia Commercial Private Limited—a company linked to Mukesh Ambani—for just Rs 210.5 million ($2.5 million).

Local politicians and activists opposed the sale of the land and argued that such a transfer violated the principles of Waqf property management. Allegations of irregularities and mismanagement were raised, with critics pointing out that the sale contradicted the original intent of Kareem Bhai’s donation. Despite these objections, construction on Antilia began, and by 2010, it had become a towering symbol of luxury.