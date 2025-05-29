Mamta Dalal lives in Mumbai. She also serves as a part of the management committee and is involved in conducting workshops for the students.

The Ambanis are among the wealthiest families in the world, known for their luxurious lifestyle, impressive properties, and top-notch hospitality. Mukesh Ambani’s wife, Nita Ambani, is a philanthropist, the chairperson, and founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School. However, not many people know about Nita’s younger sister, Mamta Dalal.

Born into a prosperous Gujarati family, Mamta is four years younger than Nita Ambani. She works as a primary school teacher at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where several star kids like Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Suhana Khan have studied. In an interview, Mamta mentioned that she has taught the children of Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, she has walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra on occasion.

Despite her connections, Mamta prefers to stay away from the limelight and is rarely seen with her famous sister, Nita Ambani. She is often spotted at Ambani family events but maintains a relatively low profile.

In a past interview with Hindustan Times, Nita Ambani spoke fondly about her bond with Mamta. She said, “I share a strong bond with my sister, Mamta. We were 11 girls – myself, my little sister Mamta, and nine cousin sisters. We were raised in a joint family and taught to believe in the power of education and the importance of equality and women’s empowerment.”

Mamta’s grounded approach to life contrasts with the grandeur often associated with the Ambani family, making her an interesting and inspiring personality in her own right.