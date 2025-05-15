the twins are starting their educational journey, and little munchkin Aadiya has taken her first step into preschool in Mumbai at the age of two.

Isha Ambani Piramal and her husband Anand Piramal have welcomed twins, a boy named Krishna and a girl named Aadiya, on November 19, 2022. Isha is the daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, while Anand is the son of Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal. The couple married in 2018 in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. Now, years down the line, the twins are starting their educational journey, and little munchkin Aadiya has taken her first step into West Wind School in Mumbai at the age of two.

West Wind Nursery and Kindergarten School was founded in 1947 by five women who wanted a nurturing environment for their children. Led by Mrs. Reynolds, an American-trained kindergarten teacher, the school started with five 2½-year-old children at her home. As a cooperative, non-profit institution, mothers played a key role in the administration. Due to growing interest, the school moved to navy huts on the grounds of Petit Hall on Nepean Sea Road in 1948, offering a scenic seaside location. The school prioritises a well-rounded education, focusing on both intellectual and emotional well-being.

This Mumbai’s pre-school hosts several annual events. The West Wind Fun Fair, started in 1991, is a fundraiser where students and mothers create items for sale, and proceeds go to support underprivileged children's education. Sports Day, typically held in December/January, is a fun-filled event showcasing students' athletic skills. The graduation ceremony is a sentimental occasion where students receive diplomas in caps and gowns. Additionally, the West Wind Association connects alumni, parents, and staff, promoting a sense of community. These events foster a spirit of giving, sportsmanship, and camaraderie among students, parents, and staff.

Talking about West Wind School's fee structure, it includes a one-time admission fee of Rs. 12,000, a refundable caution deposit of Rs. 5,000, and a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 1,000. The monthly tuition fee is Rs. 3,500, totalling Rs. 42,000 annually, with additional annual charges of Rs. 5,000. The estimated total annual cost ranges from Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh per child. Discounts are available, including 10% off tuition for siblings and a 5% concession for full-year payment upfront.