Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha glams up in orange-pink 'Gujarati-style' lehenga choli for Navratri festivities; Videos of her dance with daughter Aadhya, mother-in-law goes viral, WATCH

Ambani family came together for the grand-celebrations of Navratri at Antilia with gujarati-styled decor, grand maa durga idol, aarti, traditional rituals and lots of garba and dance .The videos have gone viral on social media, leaving people awestruck with the traditional celebrations. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's 'bahus', Shloka and Radhika glammed up for the Navratri celebrations embracing the festive spirit by wearing bright Gujarati-style traditional 'ghagra-cholis'. Both Radhika and Shloka chose a lehenga in green and pink shade. While Nita Ambani went for an elegant multicoloured Banarasi lehenga crafted with patchwork fabrics.

However, Isha Ambani, her daughter Aadhya and her mother-in-law, Dr. Swati Piramal, stole the limelight. A special moment from the Navratri festivities went viral, where Isha Ambani was seen dancing with her daughter Aadhya and her mother-in-law, Dr. Swati Piramal. The three generations of the Piramal family were seen enjoying the festival together in colorful lehenga-cholis. Let's take a look at what did the Piramal ladies wore?

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani wore a multicolour 'Gujarati-styled' lehenga that featured classic Gamthi motifs in shades of blue, pink, and orange. The lehenga had a golden beadwork and sequin embroidery. There was a mirror detailing and sparkling embroidery on her skirt, while her dupatta had pink and orange shade . She layered her 'ghagra-choli' with golden jewellery for a royal look. For her hair, she went for braid look adorned with white gajra flowers, while keeping her makeup 'soft pink'.

Dr. Swati Piramal

Isha Ambani's mother-in-law Dr. Swati Piramal also joined the celebration. Her purple lehenga with cow motifs and a broad border looked elegenat and royal. She went for a minimal jewellery with a necklace and earrings. For her hair, she did an updo.

Aadhya

Isha Ambani's daughter Aadhya matched with her mother, looking adorable in an orange lehenga-choli with pink patchwork and an emerald necklace.