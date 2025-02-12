Mukesh Ambani attended the Mahakumbh with his mother, Kokilaben, and his sons, Akash and Anant, along with their wives, Shloka and Radhika. His grandchildren, Prithvi and Veda, Akash and Shloka's children, also joined the family for the sacred dip.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited Prayagraj to attended the Mahakumbh, and take holy dip at the Triveni Sangam alongside their families. After taking the holy dip, Anant Ambani shared his experience and said that he felt “very good”, while Radhika Merchant described it as a “magical” occasion.

Dressed in traditional attire, Radhika Ambani expressed her feelings about the gathering, saying, “It was magical. Thank you,” with a smile when asked about her experience.

Anant Ambani said, “I feel very good after taking the holy dip. May God bless everyone with peace and prosperity.”

Mukesh Ambani attended the Mahakumbh with his mother, Kokilaben, and his sons, Akash and Anant, along with their wives, Shloka and Radhika. His grandchildren, Prithvi and Veda, Akash and Shloka's children, also joined the family for the sacred dip. Additionally, Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his sisters, Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari, as well as his mother-in-law, Purnimaben Dalal, and sister-in-law, Mamthaben Dalal.

Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara performed the Ganga Puja. After the puja, Mukesh Ambani met Swami Chiddanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Ashram. At the Ashram, the Ambani family distributed sweets and life jackets.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries Limited has been serving the Maha Kumbh pilgrims through its 'Teerth Yatri Seva,' an all-encompassing initiative to facilitate the pilgrims' progress and ensure their well-being as they congregate at Prayagraj for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity of self-discovery and divine grace, a release said.