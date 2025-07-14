Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s 'choti bahu' Radhika Merchant performs griha parvesh in traditional red lehnga with Anant Ambani, video goes viral, watch

In the video, Radhika Merchant can be seen entering the house with a silver idol of Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising the Griha Lakshmi of the Ambani family, bringing prosperity.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant marked their first-year wedding anniversary on July 12, 2025. Their marriage was a grand three-day celebration held from July 12 to July 14, 2024, recognised as one of the most extravagant events in India. Radhika Merchant, renowned for her captivating fashion sense, impressed everyone with her stunning pre-wedding and wedding dress.

Among her various looks, the Ambani bahu garnered attention with her breathtaking griha pravesh lehenga.

Radhika Merchant's griha pravesh

An old from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post wedding festivites is going viral on the internet. The video shared by '@ambani_update', a page on Instgram dedicated to Ambani family,' shows Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's 'choti bahu' Radhika performing "griha pravesh" pooja, a Hindi ritual where a newlywed bride performs rituals when she enters her husband's home for the first time, at Ambani residence post-marriage. The video captures Radhika Merchant looking charming in a beautiful red lehenga and exquisite jewellery.

In the video, Radhika Merchant can be seen entering the house with a silver idol of Goddess Lakshmi, symbolising the Griha Lakshmi of the Ambani family, bringing prosperity. Furthermore, Radhika entered the house during an auspicious Muhurta, considered a sign of good fortune. As the video moves further, Radhika is seen imprinting her feet on a white cloth.

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchan't grand wedding

The Ambani family's celebrations are known for their special touches. Radhika and Anant’s wedding stands out as one of the most lavish and expensive weddings to date, reportedly costing around 5,000 crore. The wedding featured performances by numerous renowned stars. The guest list included Shahrukh, Salman, Aamir, Ranveer Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone, as well as international artists such as Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Katy Perry. The wedding was also attended by several foreign politicians, with special security arrangements in place for their presence.