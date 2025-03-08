The clip captures the couple posing for pictures with attendees. Anant is seen in a simple navy blue kurta pyjama set, while Radhika stands out in a vibrant orange suit.

A video shared by a fan page dedicated to the Ambani family shows Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani greeting guests during an event for Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The clip captures the couple posing for pictures with attendees. Anant is seen in a simple navy blue kurta pyjama set, while Radhika stands out in a vibrant orange suit.

Radhika Merchant, known for her impeccable style and extensive collection of designer gowns, lehengas, and dresses, consistently captivates the internet with her simple yet elegant outfits, often seen during casual outings or events. Her orange silk kurta set for the Jamnagar event is a prime example of her signature style.

Her orange silk suit features a long kurta with quarter-length sleeves, a crew neckline, side slits, and a relaxed fit. The bodice, sleeves, and borders are adorned with intricate zardozi embroidery and sequin embellishments, adding a touch of feminine charm to the ensemble. The matching orange silk palazzo pants feature zardozi work on the hem.

To complete her simple ethnic look, Radhika draped an orange organza dupatta, embroidered with gold gota patti borders, over her shoulder. She accessorised with dainty gold jewellery, including earrings, rings, and bracelets. Her hair is styled in a center parting, and she chose peep-toe flats, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, and glowing skin to finalise her look.

Anant Ambani complemented his wife's look in a navy blue bandhgala Nehru jacket with front button closures. He wore the jacket over a matching kurta and pants set.

Meanwhile, Radhika Merchant, the 'choti bahu' of the Ambani family, is married to Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani. The couple exchanged vows in a lavish ceremony on July 12, 2024. Radhika is an Indian classical dancer and serves as a board member of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare alongside her parents and sister. She is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the company's CEO, and Shaila Merchant, the company's director.