Shloka Ambani, the daughter-in-law of business magnate Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, has carved out her own niche as a fashionista, earning recognition as a style icon in her own right. Her fashion sense is characterised by elegance and understatement, often opting for classic, timeless pieces that exude sophistication. With access to the world's most luxurious fashion brands, she is frequently spotted wearing designer outfits from brands like Valentino, Chanel, and Dior.

Shloka Ambani dazzles in Valentino shimmery dress

In the latest, Shloka stunned on a Mumbai night out in a luxurious Valentino 'crepe couture sequin-embellished mini dress', with her man Akash Ambani, who looked dapper in a velvet blazer. Her glamorous ensemble featured a stunning rose pink dress, expertly crafted in Italy from a luxurious wool-silk blend. The dress boasted a chic short-sleeve design, complemented by a classic round neck, and was intricately adorned with dazzling, shimmering sequin embellishments that added a touch of sophistication and glamour.

Shloka Ambani's overall look priced at around Rs 11 lakh

Shloka's accessories game is also strong, adding pops of color and glamour to her outfits with statement jewellery pieces, designer handbags, and high heels. This time, she elevated her stunning Valentino dress by pairing it with dazzling silver heels. She kept the rest of her look understated, finishing her outfit with a statement pair of oversized hoop earrings, to avoid detracting from the dress's glamour.

The price tag for her glamorous outfit was nothing short of staggering. The Valentino mini dress alone costs a whopping $11,580, approximately Rs 10 lakh, including import duties as per reports. Adding to the expense, her Aquazzura metallic heels retail for €1,150, around Rs 1 lakh, bringing the total cost of her luxurious ensemble to a staggering Rs 11 lakh.