In the now-viral video, Shloka is seen dressed in a black athleisure outfit, seated with the other spectators, and fully engrossed in the match.

A video of Shloka Mehta's enthusiastic support for her husband, Akash Ambani, during his padel match is breaking the internet. The clip showcases Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's 'badi bahu' sitting among the audience, actively cheering and clapping as Akash participates in a competitive game.

In the now-viral video, Shloka is seen dressed in a black athleisure outfit, seated with the other spectators, and fully engrossed in the match. She is observed pumping her fists in the air and offering vocal encouragement, demonstrating her strong support for her husband's performance.

The camera focuses on Akash Ambani as he competes in a challenging rally on the court, with his wife attentively watching. When he successfully scores a point, Shloka Mehta responds with enthusiastic cheers. The video has swiftly gained popularity online, with many viewers complimenting the couple's dynamic and enthusiasm.

This recent display is not the first instance of the couple's active lifestyle being showcased. Just last month, Akash and Shloka were observed engaging in a spirited padel match with friends, showcasing their shared interest in sports.

Beyond the padel court, the couple recently drew attention when they joined Mukesh and Nita Ambani at a friend's wedding. They were seen singing, dancing, and celebrating together, with numerous social media users highlighting their evident chemistry and close relationship.

During one of the wedding events, the pair actively participated in games, sang together, and danced, further showcasing their bond and enjoyment of the celebration.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, daughter of Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta, were married in 2019, following a long-standing friendship. The couple has two children, Prithvi and Veda. Akash Ambani currently holds the position of Chairman at Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL), while Shloka Mehta is engaged in various philanthropic endeavors.