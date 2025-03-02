Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eldest daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, is a true fashionista who is known for her impeccable fashion sense, exuding sophistication and elegance.

Recently, Shloka wore a dazzling shimmery dress to a romantic date night with husband Akash Ambani, flaunting her glamourous avatar. Pictures and videos of Ambanis' 'badi bahu' are doing rounds on social media, with netizens going berserk over her look.

Shloka accessorised her shimmery midi dress with a pair of silver hoops, keeping her hair neatly tied. She also wore silver heals, perfectly complementing the outfit. Her husband Akash Ambani, on the other hand, donned a stylish blue velvet suit.

Can you guess the price of Shloka's dress?

Shloka's dazzling sequin dress is from an Italian luxury brand called Valentino Garavani. The midi dress is available with a jaw-dropping price tag of 14,000 dollars, roughly around Rs 12,24,587.70.