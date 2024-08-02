Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will leave you shocked, every month they pay Rs...

Antilia, a 27-story building, stands tall in the heart of Mumbai. This architectural wonder includes three helipads, parking for 168 cars, a swimming pool, a spa, a healthcare centre, a temple, a terrace garden, many large elevators, and a theatre. Antilia employs a staff of 600 people to keep it running smoothly.

The building's massive size requires a high-tension electrical connection. Reports suggest that Antilia consumes a significant amount of electricity. The electricity used by Antilia alone could power around 7,000 middle-class homes in Mumbai.

Antilia is designed to withstand earthquakes of up to eight magnitudes. Construction began in 2006 and was completed in 2010, costing around 15,000 crore rupees. It is said that Antilia has every facility imaginable. The staff at Antilia are well-compensated, with salaries reportedly ranging from Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh per month.

Spanning 1.120 acres, Antilia's interior designs feature lotus and sun motifs. Each floor of the building has a unique design and uses different materials.

As for the electricity bill, Antilia consumes around 6,37,240 units of electricity each month. This means the monthly electricity bill averages about Rs 70 lakh rupees, and it can sometimes be even higher, according to reports.