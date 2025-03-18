It was a stunning six-tier cake adorned with animal figures painted in gold.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently celebrated their 40th marriage anniversary at a private party. The duo exchanged wedding vows on March 8, 1985. Over the years, they have emerged as two of India's most influential personalities. A special cake was made for the couple’s 40-year celebration. Celebrity baker Bunty Mahajan, who owns the high-end bakery Deliciae in Mumbai, unveiled a luxurious, custom-made cake. It was inspired by Vantara, the wildlife conservation initiative by Anant Ambani, who is known to be an animal lover and has shown support for animal welfare causes over the years.

In a video, Mahajan showed her ‘lavish creation’ for the couple, a stunning six-tier cake adorned with animal figures painted in gold. At the top, gold leaves and elephants held up a sign that read “Happy Anniversary, Dear Nita and Mukesh.” Mahajan disclosed that this six-tiered grand cake weighed more than 30 kg and was conceptualised to reflect the essence of Vantara. The middle layer of the cake was embossed with the couple’s initials 'N' and 'M'. Check out the video here:

