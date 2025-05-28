This 27-floor mansion is designed with modern and traditional elements, Antilia represents the Ambani family’s success and lifestyle. However, have you ever thought that how many lifts would be there in this dreamy house?

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest person with a net worth of approximately USD 10,790 crores as of now according to Forbes, is a proud family man who prioritises creating a luxurious lifestyle for his loved ones. His iconic residence, Antilia, situated in South Mumbai's prestigious Altamount Road area, reflects his grand taste and architectural flair.

This 27-floor mansion is designed with modern and traditional elements, Antilia represents the Ambani family’s success and lifestyle. However, have you ever thought that how many lifts would be there in this dreamy house?

Let's know more about Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's house Antilia

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's luxurious house is named after a mythical island ‘Ante-llah,’ which was said to be discovered in the 15th century, Antilia draws its architectural inspiration from themes of the sun, lotus, precious stones, marble, and mother of pearl. The construction of Antilia began in 2006 under the guidance of Australia-based Leighton Asia, later completed by B.E. Billimoria & Company Limited in 2010. The number of lifts and helipads in Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s Rs 15,000 crore Antilia is surprising.

How many lifs are there in Antilia?

Approximately 600 to 700 staff members are employed at Antilia to ensure the smooth operation of the residence, functioning much like a well-managed company. This includes cooks, cleaners, personal assistants, and security guards, each playing an important role in maintaining the daily perfection of the opulent mansion. Antilia, a grand 27-story structure, features nine lifts facilitating easy movement between floors.

How many helipads are there in Antilia?

At the top of this luxurious building, there are three helipads, providing stunning views of Mumbai’s skyline and the Arabian Sea, thereby offering quick and convenient air travel for the family. Furthermore, Antilia is constructed to withstand earthquakes up to 8 on the Richter scale, highlighting the integration of safety with luxury. The luxurious mansion also incorporates three floors of Babylon-inspired gardens to mitigate heat and sustain the ecosystem.

What other facilities does Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Rs 15,000 crore Antilia have?

This residence includes parking for 168 vehicles, a spa, a temperature-controlled swimming pool, a temple, high-speed elevators, a private theater for 50 people, a gym, and air-conditioned spaces.