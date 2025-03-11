While Ambani's name is often associated with his iconic Mumbai residence, Antilia, his real estate empire spans across the globe, showcasing his immense wealth

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man and chairman of Reliance Industries, is known for his business acumen and risk-taking abilities. His company has achieved great success under his leadership. While Ambani's name is often associated with his iconic Mumbai residence, Antilia, his real estate empire spans across the globe, showcasing his immense wealth.

Antilia, Mumbai – Rs 15,000 Crore

Located on Altamount Road, one of Mumbai’s most expensive areas, Antilia is a 27-storey skyscraper that serves as the Ambani family's primary residence. The luxurious home includes a temple, guest suites, an ice-cream parlour, and a private movie theatre. Six floors of the building are dedicated to their massive car collection.

Palm Jumeirah Villa, Dubai – Rs 640 Crore

Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, owns a luxurious villa in Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah. The property features 10 bedrooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, seven spa areas, a fully equipped bar, and a 70-meter-long private beach. Purchased in 2022, this villa set a record for real estate in Dubai.

Stoke House, London – Rs 592 Crore

In 2021, the Ambani family bought Stoke House, a heritage property in Buckinghamshire, London. This lavish estate is one of their most prestigious overseas holdings.

Mandarin Oriental, New York – Rs 2000 Crore

Mukesh Ambani also owns a major stake in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York. This luxury hotel, overlooking Manhattan, boasts 248 rooms, an oriental spa, and a fitness centre.

Sea Wind, Mumbai

Before moving into Antilia, the Ambani family lived in Sea Wind, a 17-storey building in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai. Each sibling occupied a separate floor. Anil Ambani and his family still reside in this building, which has hosted several significant family events, including Anmol Ambani’s wedding in 2022.

Ancestral Home in Gujarat

The Ambani family's ancestral home in Chorwad, Gujarat, is over a century old. Once the childhood home of Dhirubhai Ambani, it is now the Dhirubhai Ambani Memorial House. Designed in traditional Gujarati style, it includes a central courtyard and several rooms.