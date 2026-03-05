Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani impress paparazzi with sweet gesture at Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s wedding, Watch

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani impressed fans and paparazzi at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's wedding with their charming appearance as one of their moments stole the spotlight and went viral.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok wedding in Mumbai is everything that people are talking about. Social media is abuzz with the couple’s wedding festivities with cricket legend and Arjun’s father Sachin Tendulkar amazing guests with his gestures and simple looks. The wedding included guests from film industry like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, and from the business world billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family graced the event.

Arjun Tendulkar tied the knot with businessman Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok in a lavish wedding on March 5.

Philanthropist Nita Ambani arrived at the venue with Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani. Just behind them, their eldest son, Aakash Ambani, arrived with his wife, Shloka Mehta. At this moment, a moment captured by paparazzi has been going viral on social media with many users being in awe.

A video from the wedding shows Mukesh Ambani softly taking Nita Ambani’s hand as the couple stops to pose for photographers at the venue. The sweet and affectionate gesture quickly caught the attention of social media users.

Sharing a video clip of the moment, an Ambani fan page, @ambani_update, posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Ambani Family serving timeless elegance at the wedding celebration of Arjun Tendulkar.”

The grand ceremony was attended by close family, friends and guests from the worlds of sport, film and business. The couple got engaged privately in August 2025 at a family event in Mumbai. Apart from the two Khans, the entire Bachchan family including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also came to bless the newlyweds.

Cricketing icons like MS Dhoni, Sunil Gavaskar, Irfan Pathan, Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina and Zaheer Khan were present alongside business magnates such as Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who came with their son Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta. Social media is abuzz with videos and pictures from the high-profile wedding.