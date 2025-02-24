The Ambani family resides in Antilia, a luxurious home worth Rs 15,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive residences in the world

Mukesh Ambani, India and Asia’s richest man, has a net worth of $91.6 billion, according to Forbes. He ranks 17th among the world’s wealthiest individuals. The Ambani family resides in Antilia, a luxurious home worth Rs 15,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive residences in the world.

How Ambani’s household staff are hired and paid

According to reports, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s residence employs around 600 to 700 staff members, who receive salaries in the range of lakhs, along with benefits similar to those of corporate employees. Reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani’s personal driver earns Rs 2 lakh per month, totaling Rs 24 lakh per annum. Security guards at Reliance Industries reportedly receive monthly salaries ranging from Rs 14,536 to Rs 55,869.

Getting a job at Ambani’s home is not easy. According to TV9Hindi report, candidates must pass a test and an interview. Relevant qualifications or certifications are essential for roles. For example, chefs must have a certified culinary degree, and even dishwashers undergo a thorough screening process.

Apart from competitive salaries, the staff enjoys benefits like medical insurance and other corporate-style perks. Each role, from housekeeping to personal attendants, is carefully selected to maintain the high standards of the Ambani household.