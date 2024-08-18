Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gift a villa to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant worth Rs..., it is in...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Celina Jaitly recalls being blamed after man flashed 'private parts' at her: 'Boys started to...'

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Weight loss tips: 7 simple indoor exercises to reduce belly fat

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

Vitamin B12 deficiency: 8 foods high in vitamin B12

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

10 reasons why you should never reheat your tea

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर क��र करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

'No Khan, Kapoor, Kumar can..': Kangana Ranaut reveals why she refused to work with Aamir, Salman, Shah Rukh

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 3: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner jumps after huge drop on Friday, collects...

HomeViral

Viral

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gift a villa to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant worth Rs..., it is in...

Spanning over 3,000 square feet, this magnificent residence boasts ten opulent bedrooms and a 70-metre private beach, setting a new standard for luxury

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 06:24 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani gift a villa to Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant worth Rs..., it is in...
Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani along with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the glittering world of billionaires, where opulence is a way of life, one gift has recently redefined luxury. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani, renowned for their extravagant gestures, have stunned the world with their latest present to their youngest son, Anant Ambani, and Radhika Merchant. The Ambani's have gifted the couple a beach villa in Dubai, worth a staggering Rs. 640 crores. 

Purchased in April 2022, the villa is nestled in the prestigious Palm Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. Spanning over 3,000 square feet, this magnificent residence boasts ten opulent bedrooms and a 70-metre private beach, setting a new standard for luxury. The purchase, reported by News 18, marks one of the most significant residential property transactions in Dubai’s history, costing around $80 million.

The villa’s interior is nothing short of a masterpiece. Adorned with Italian marble and exquisite artwork, it offers a perfect blend of modern elegance and comfort. The estate includes an array of high-end features: a grand dining room with an oversized table, a private spa, a state-of-the-art salon, and both indoor and outdoor pools. The lavish property is designed to be more than just a residence; it is a sanctuary for grand family gatherings and extravagant parties.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance and one of the world’s wealthiest individuals with a net worth of Rs 9 lakh crore, has once again showcased his penchant for luxurious gifts. The villa stands as a testament to the family’s affinity for unparalleled grandeur and their desire to provide their children with the very best.

As the Ambani's prepare for Anant and Radhika's grand wedding, this lavish gift reflects not just their wealth but their deep-seated love and commitment to their family. The villa is set to be a jewel in their already illustrious collection, embodying both luxury and familial affection.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren to join BJP ahead of assembly polls? He says...

Why are camels given snakes to eat? Reason will leave you shocked

Why are camels given snakes to eat? Reason will leave you shocked

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he will do a Hollywood film only if...

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio new plan offers more benefits than Airtel, unlimited calls at just Rs…

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

Varun Dhawan’s cameo as Bhediya saving Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 goes viral, fans call it his 'massiest entry'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

5 most expensive divorces in the world, the costliest one is worth Rs...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

Meet actress, who became national crush after debut film, worked with SRK, Akshay, quit Bollywood in 13 years, now...

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 health benefits of consuming moringa leaves every morning

5 foods that may cause heartburn

5 foods that may cause heartburn

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virat Kohli: 7 uncanny similarities between two legends

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement