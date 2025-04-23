It was Mukesh Ambani who, during an interview, had once confessed how three generations of his family depend on weekly orders from Swati Snacks, a Gujarati chaat shop in Mumbai. The shop is widely known for its delicious chaat items like sev puri, paani puri, and dahi batata puri.

One of India's richest couples, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, often remain in the spotlight because of either their public appearances or their philanthropic initiatives. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are also known to maintain their fitness despite their busy schedules, but like everyone, they also like to indulge in their favourite foods every once in a while. Both Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are true Gujaratis at heart, and it reflects through their favourite eatery in Mumbai, which they often enjoy eating at.

Both Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are down-to-earth, not only when it comes to how they live their life and operate, but also when it comes to their most favourite dishes. There is one particular shop in Mumbai’s Tardeo neighborhood which is often described as the couple's go-to spot for enjoying their favorite traditional Gujarati dishes.

Swati Snacks was founded in 1963 by Minakshi Jhaveri. It was a small chaat shop with four tables when it first started. The menu initially offered just four items, all priced at four annas. Over the years, due to word of mouth and consistent taste and quality, Swati Snacks has become one of Mumbai's most popular eateries, generating a monthly turnover of close to Rs 4 crore.

According to the official website of Swati Snacks, "Over time, with innovative additions to the menu, Swati has expanded to three thriving and hugely popular restaurants in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, all family run, with a reputation for consistently delighting guests with its distinctive flavours. Swati’s innovative menu builds upon traditional dishes that guests remember eating at home, as well as street foods that are remembered from carefree days. These memories are revived in a new setting, elegantly modern, functional without being fussy, quick, and to the point, a place that welcomes a wide range of patrons, from its many regulars to first-time visitors eager for a taste of India."

