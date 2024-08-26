Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's family drinks milk of this cow, its price will leave you surprised

To ensure top-quality milk, these cows receive special care, including sleeping on rubber-coated mattresses sourced from Kerala and drinking water that has been filtered using RO technology.

Milk is widely recommended for people of all ages because of its rich nutrient content, which supports healthy muscles, bones, teeth, skin, and vision. While many consume standard packaged milk or fresh dairy milk, the Ambani family drinks milk from a specific breed of cow known for its superior quality—the Holstein-Friesian. This premium milk is sourced from Pune.

Reports suggest that Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and their family prefer Holstein-Friesian milk due to its exceptional nutrient profile, including a high protein content, macronutrients, and micronutrients. These cows are raised at Bhagyalakshmi Dairy in Pune, which spans around 35 acres and is home to over 3,000 cows. The dairy's milk is priced at approximately Rs 152 per litre.

Originally from the Netherlands, the Holstein-Friesian breed is a staple in global industrial dairy farming. These cows are easily recognized by their black-and-white or red-and-white piebald patterns. At birth, a healthy calf weighs between 40 and 50 kg, while a fully grown Holstein cow can weigh between 680 and 770 kg and produce up to 25 litres of milk daily.

Holstein-Friesian milk is especially rich in A1 and A2 beta-casein proteins and essential nutrients such as proteins, fats, and carbohydrates, making it highly nutritious and beneficial for health.