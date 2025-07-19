Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta's BIG statement on motherhood: 'I take lot of pride in telling my kids...'

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2019 and are now parents to two children: a son named Prithvi and a daughter, Veda.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are among the richest people in the world, but they are also extremely family-oriented, a quality that they have not only passed down to their children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, but also to their daughter-in-laws, Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. In a recent and rare podcast appearance, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, spoke with Masoon Minawala about how she balances career, ambition, and motherhood.

Shloka Mehta, the co-founder of ConnectFor, a platform that strives to reduce the gap between volunteers and nonprofits in India, candidly spoke about leaving a lasting legacy for her children.

Shloka Mehta on leaving a legacy for her and Akash Ambani's kids

Speaking about her sense of purpose, Shloka Mehta said, "I take a lot of pride in telling my kids that, like mama has to go to the office, you go to school, we're all doing things to make ourselves better. You're creating something that someone who you're fully invested in is going to be influenced by. I think that's the best legacy that you can leave behind for your kids."

Shloka Mehta also opened up about the dream she has, not only for her children but also for all the young ones around her. "They need to know that all careers are okay… It’s okay to do something that may take a while, may seem like a slow start, but you just have to go every day and believe that you're building something of value," she said.

What does Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, do?

Shloka Mehta, apart from working as a co-founder for ConnectFor, is also involved with the Rosy Blue Foundation, her family's philanthropic organisation. Shloka Mehta also assists her husband, Akash Ambani, with the curriculum at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, headed by her mother-in-law, Nita Ambani.

Is Shloka Mehta older than Akash Ambani?

Born on July 11, 1990, Shloka Mehta is nearly a year older than her husband, Akash Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani's eldest son. The couple, who were childhood sweethearts, got married in 2019 and are now parents to two children, a son named Prithvi and a daughter, Veda.

