Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani have a portfolio of luxurious investments both in India and abroad. In addition to their $2 billion (around Rs 17,393 crore) Mumbai residence, Antilia, the Ambanis have also acquired Stoke Park, a renowned country club in Britain. Ambani acquired the luxurious 300-acre Stoke Park mansion in April 2021 for a staggering Rs 592 crore. The opulent property boasts a five-star hotel, three restaurants and lounges, a spa, gym, 13 tennis courts, and a 27-hole championship golf course.



Britain's iconic country club and luxury golf resort, Stoke Park

Stoke Park, a historic estate, is located 25 miles outside London. The estate was owned by the King brothers through their family business, International Group, since 1988, before it was acquired by Ambanis. As per reports, the ownership is divided, with Buckinghamshire Council holding the freehold, while Reliance Industries holds the long lease through Stoke Park Limited as per reports. The acquisition by Ambani was reportedly facilitated by Mayer Brown International LLP and Khaitan & Co as legal counsels, and Ernst & Young UK as financial and tax advisors, as per reports.

The Stoke Park estate, with a recorded history spanning over 900 years, was a private residence until 1908. Stoke Park boasts a rich royal heritage, having served as a home to Queen Elizabeth I in 1581.

Stoke Park's close connection with the British film industry



Stoke Park was transformed into a country club by Nicholas "Pa" Jackson, and soon after, renowned golf course designer Harry Colt created a 27-hole golf course on the premises. The estate also features tennis courts that host the annual Boodles Challenge, a 5-day exhibition that has seen iconic players like Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Juan Martín del Potro in action. It also has a long history with the British film industry, serving as a filming location for iconic movies like James Bond's Goldfinger and Tomorrow Never Dies, as well as Bridget Jones's Diary.

Ambani’s Reliance Industries has planned to restore Stoke Park as a premier golfing and sports resort, showcasing Indian hospitality globally. After a 2-year renovation, the luxury hotel, golf, and country club is now open for "pay and play" rounds and events, with the golf course available from Wednesday to Sunday.