Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man and currently ranked 16th on Forbes' list of billionaires, has an estimated net worth of $102.5 billion (approximately Rs 840500 crore). Recently, he drew attention for losing over 15 kg without rigorous exercise. While he enjoys a luxurious lifestyle in Antilia, the second most expensive residence in the world, he remains grounded in his culinary preferences, often indulging in street food and traditional homemade meals. Here are five of the favorite dishes of Mukesh and Nita Ambani:



Gujarati-Style Dal

The Ambani couple follows a strict vegetarian diet and often opts for traditional homemade meals. Mukesh Ambani reportedly enjoys Gujarati-style dal every evening for dinner, highlighting their commitment to wholesome and culturally rooted cuisine.

Roti and Rajma

Nita and Mukesh prioritize their health by consuming nutritious meals prepared by professional chefs at home. Despite their busy schedules, they maintain a balanced diet that includes lentil-based curries like rajma served with roti and rice.



Idli Sambar

Mukesh Ambani has a particular fondness for South Indian cuisine, especially idli sambar. One of his favorite dining spots is Café Mysore, a well-known South Indian restaurant located in Matunga, Mumbai. This eatery is close to the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), where Ambani studied chemical engineering. He enjoys a breakfast of idli sambar at home every Sunday.

Bhel

As previously mentioned by Nita Ambani, Mukesh has a penchant for street food dishes such as bhel and dahi batata puri from Swati Snacks, a popular fast-food joint in Mumbai known for its authentic Gujarati cuisine.

Dahi Batata Puri

In an interview with Femina, Nita Ambani revealed that she and Mukesh occasionally indulge in street food. She mentioned that their plans are often spontaneous; for instance, Mukesh might suggest going out for coffee late at night or heading to Swati Snacks for a quick bite of bhel or dahi batata puri. and it only costs Rs 215.