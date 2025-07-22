Mukesh Ambani loves this sweet, once sent helicopter to buy it, found in...

A traditional Kaju Katli from a small village in Uttar Pradesh has won hearts nationwide, including the Ambani family, who once ordered it via helicopter.

There’s a small village in eastern Uttar Pradesh, India, where a simple yet special sweet called Kaju Katli is made the traditional way. This sweet, made from pure desi ghee, high-quality cashew nuts, and age-old methods, is so delicious and pure that people say it can beat the taste of even the biggest sweet brands in India.

Locals take great pride in how this sweet is prepared. The recipes and methods have been passed down from generation to generation. Families in the village have kept the tradition alive with care and love. Many people who taste this sweet say that once you try it, no other sweet compares.

Ambani Family’s Sweet Connection

The most surprising part of this story is the sweet’s connection to the Ambani family, one of India’s richest and most powerful families. According to reports, the Ambanis have sent helicopters several times to this small village just to bring back the sweet for special celebrations. Whether it's a big family function or an important festival, this sweet has become a regular feature in their grand events.

Where Is This Village?

The village is located in Tilhar, Shahjahanpur district in eastern Uttar Pradesh. While it may not be famous on the map, it has now earned recognition for its traditional sweets. The village’s local sweet shops have been following the same preparation methods for decades, keeping the legacy alive in its purest form.

Demand Spreads Internationally

What started as a local treat has now reached far beyond India. Today, Indians living abroad also order this sweet for weddings, religious functions, and festivals. Its growing popularity has made the village known internationally, all thanks to this one humble yet delicious sweet.

A Sweet Story of Tradition and Taste

This isn’t just a story about taste, it's a story of heritage and tradition. From a small Indian village to the grand celebrations of the Ambani family, this sweet proves that true flavour lies in simplicity, purity, and tradition. It reminds us that sometimes, the best things come from the most unexpected places.