In the realm of wedding festivities, the sangeet ceremony has become a treasure trove of viral content on the internet. While videos of girls showcasing impeccable choreography to trending tracks often garner millions of views, a recent video has turned the tables by featuring a group of groomsmen stealing the spotlight. And this time, an enegetic dance video has caught the attention of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail firm.

The video, posted by professional dancer Aman Tiwari, showcases six groomsmen dancing to the high-energy track "Uyi Amma" from the 2025 film Azzad, starring Rasha Thadani. Tiwari, known for his appearances on reality shows like India's Dancing Superstar 2013 and India's Got Talent Season 6 (2017), leads his friends in a spirited and quirky dance performance at a friend's wedding.

The excitement of the audience and the boys' contagious energy are evident in the background of the video, which has gained over 29 million views on Instagram. Tiwari, who choreographed the dance,, captioned the video with a playful jab, "Why should girls have all the fun." The internet clearly agreed, with the comments section overflowing with praise for the performance, even Isha Ambani's company, Ajio, could not stop itself from commenting.

Taking to the comment section, fashion brand AJIO (@Ajiolife) said, "Formal pehn ke casually stole the show" AJIO, a digital commerce initiative by Reliance Retail, known for its trendy fashion offerings and is headed by Vineeth Nair, with Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, overseeing Reliance Retail. The lighthearted comment added to the humour surrounding the viral video.

While a user commented, "Boys rocked, girls shocked!!! That white guy did excellent." Another viewer appreciated the group's hard work, saying, "Hehe u guys nailed it, nice performance. Watched this on repeat mode. Liked the way you guys carried."

"Pura aurat samaaj khush hai," said a third user.

Tiwari also shared a second part of the video, featuring the groomsmen dancing to "Peelings" from Pushpa 2: The Rule. The video's success is a testament to the power of fun, friendship, and a shared love for dance.

The groomsmen's performance has set a new standard for sangeet ceremonies, proving that boys can rock the stage just as well as girls. With their energetic and entertaining routine, they've won the hearts of millions, and their video is sure to inspire others to let loose and have fun.

As the internet continues to buzz with admiration for the groomsmen's performance, it's clear that Aman Tiwari and his friends have created a viral sensation that will be remembered for a long time.