Heartwarming videos frequently go viral on the internet, evoking a wide range of emotions among online users. These videos often showcase acts of kindness, compassion, and generosity, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. As they spread rapidly across social media platforms, they spark mixed reactions. And this time, a cute video caught the attention of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s Reliance Retail firm.

In the viral video, a young girl portrays Rani Lakshmi Bai, dressed in a green saree and wielding a shield, as she delivers a stirring speech. Adding a touch of authenticity, she carries a baby on her back, wrapped in a red cloth, echoing the warrior queen's iconic gesture during battle. The video appears to be from a school function where the girl represented the Indian warrior. While she performed her role with great confidence, it was the baby who stole the spotlight with his adorable smile, melting hearts online. Many viewers couldn't resist expressing their desire to cuddle and play with the baby. Netizens shared their reactions to the baby in the viral clip, with Isha Ambani's company, Ajio, even dropping a comment.

In the comment section, fashion brand AJIO (@Ajiolife) quipped, "Baby was the paid actor accessory." AJIO, a digital commerce initiative by Reliance Retail, is known for its trendy fashion offerings and is headed by Vineeth Nair, with Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, overseeing Reliance Retail. The lighthearted comment added to the humour surrounding the viral video.



Meanwhile, the viral video quickly racked up 4.6 million views. Besides Ambanis’ company, other viewers couldn't resist reacting, with comments pouring in. Some notable reactions included: "Again in my feeds... this adorable, cutest kid with this smile," and "If she were in those times of Jhansi ki Rani, war should have stopped seeing her cute smile." Others gushed over the baby, with one user commenting, "Awwww all eyes especially on the little toddler."