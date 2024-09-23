Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, accompanied by his daughter Isha Ambani Piramal, visited chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant Bungalow recently. The Bungalow staff went above and beyond to greet these esteemed guests, decorating the venue with Isha Ambani's favourite flower, the rose. Additionally, they recreated Reliance's original logo using marigold flowers to honour the father-daughter duo.

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna personally welcomed Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani at his New York restaurant. In a video posted on Bungalow's Instagram page, Isha was seen arriving at the restaurant with Khanna, accompanied by her security team.

Soon after the Ambanis arrived, Khanna invited the Ambanis to light diyas at the restaurant, symbolizing celebration and continutiy of light. Furthermore, the chef decorated the resturant with Isha Ambani’s favorite roses—six different varieties—along with Ganga Jal, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Khanna said it was an honor for him to cook for Ambani and Piramal families today at Bungalow. He added, "Mysha created the original logo of Reliance with marigold flowers. We used Isha Ambani‘s favorite roses to adorn Bungalow today. 6 different varieties of roses were used along with Ganga Jal to welcome the guests."

"The amazing Mukesh ji & Isha lit up the Diwali candles. We will continue to light candles using this flame until Diwali. As a symbol of celebrations & continuity of light," he said.

Meanwhile, inspired from India's classic clubhouses, chef Vikas Khanna's Michelin Star restaurant, Bungalow, in New York pays tribute to Indian culinary customs. The fine dining establishment presents a diverse menu featuring numerous plant-based dishes, catering to the vegetarian preferences of Mukesh Ambani and his family, known for their vegetarian lifestyle.