Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Big update for coaching institute students: Complainants to get Rs 1 crore refund for...

First Indian actress to wear bikini on-screen has a Mahesh Babu connection, she is not Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two

‘Aise mardo ko…’: Sana Khan slams husbands who ‘allow’ their wives to wear skimpy clothes

Storing, watching child pornography crime under POCSO Act: SC

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big update for coaching institute students: Complainants to get Rs 1 crore refund for...

Big update for coaching institute students: Complainants to get Rs 1 crore refund for...

First Indian actress to wear bikini on-screen has a Mahesh Babu connection, she is not Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore

First Indian actress to wear bikini on-screen has a Mahesh Babu connection, she is not Zeenat Aman, Sharmila Tagore

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 snakes that can swim or fly​

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

8 things to do everyday before 8 am

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Rhea Singha from Gujarat wins Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

HomeViral

Viral

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna personally welcomed Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani at his New York restaurant.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani dine at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant; see how chef welcomed the two
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Industries, accompanied by his daughter Isha Ambani Piramal, visited chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant Bungalow recently. The Bungalow staff went above and beyond to greet these esteemed guests, decorating the venue with Isha Ambani's favourite flower, the rose. Additionally, they recreated Reliance's original logo using marigold flowers to honour the father-daughter duo.

Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna personally welcomed Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani at his New York restaurant. In a video posted on Bungalow's Instagram page, Isha was seen arriving at the restaurant with Khanna, accompanied by her security team.

Soon after the Ambanis arrived, Khanna invited the Ambanis to light diyas at the restaurant, symbolizing celebration and continutiy of light. Furthermore, the chef decorated the resturant with Isha Ambani’s favorite roses—six different varieties—along with Ganga Jal, highlighting the importance of the occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Khanna said it was an honor for him to cook for Ambani and Piramal families today at Bungalow. He added, "Mysha created the original logo of Reliance with marigold flowers. We used Isha Ambani‘s favorite roses to adorn Bungalow today. 6 different varieties of roses were used along with Ganga Jal to welcome the guests."

"The amazing Mukesh ji & Isha lit up the Diwali candles. We will continue to light candles using this flame until Diwali. As a symbol of celebrations & continuity of light," he said.

Meanwhile, inspired from India's classic clubhouses, chef Vikas Khanna's Michelin Star restaurant, Bungalow, in New York pays tribute to Indian culinary customs. The fine dining establishment presents a diverse menu featuring numerous plant-based dishes, catering to the vegetarian preferences of Mukesh Ambani and his family, known for their vegetarian lifestyle.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

Indian women's chess team wins historic gold at Chess Olympiad 2024

PM Modi's security increased for US trip post attacks on former President Donald Trump

PM Modi's security increased for US trip post attacks on former President Donald Trump

DNA TV Show: Devotees scared about temple offerings amid Tirupati laddu controversy

DNA TV Show: Devotees scared about temple offerings amid Tirupati laddu controversy

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

Gautam Gambhir's first reaction after India's dominant win over Bangladesh

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

Weather update: Delhi-NCR witnesses improved AQI after continuous rains, check IMD forecast here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

'Mother shed her protective love': Richa Chadha drops unseen photos from her maternity shoot

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

Meet 18-year-old Rhea Singha, Gujarati girl who beat 51 finalists to win Miss Universe India 2024 crown

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

This film was made in Rs 40 crore, earned Rs 320 crore, Anushka Sharma was dropped, Omar Abdullah objected because...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

Inside pics Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home, it is worth Rs...

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

8 amazing images of distant galaxies by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement