Headlines

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

Gurugram: 2 dead, 12 injured as sleeper bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur highway

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

NZ vs SL, Bengaluru weather forecast: Rain to end New Zealand's hopes of reaching World Cup 2023 semi-final?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's remarks on women's education

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

7 foods that cleanse your liver

Top fielders in World Cup 2023

8 hidden beaches in India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Allu Aravind's 'who was Yash before KGF' comment draws flak on internet, netizens ask 'what is your son's identity?'

'Uske khud ke karm hai': Former BB OTT 2 contestant Avinash Sachdev reacts to Elvish Yadav's snake venom controversy

Tiger 3 first review out: Salman Khan-starrer hailed as 'solid thriller' with 'flawless' performances by cast

HomeViral

Viral

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man was not born in India, know other surprising facts about Reliance Industries owner

Can you guess in which country, Indian Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was born in? Read below to know the answer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 11:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Noted Indian entrepreneur and the country's richest man, Mukesh Ambani needs no introduction. Mukesh Ambani has a net worth of Rs 7.6 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani is the son of entrepreneur Dhirubhai Ambani who laid the foundation for Reliance in 1966. And now, the third generation of the Ambani's have taken over the business. 

Mukesh Ambani was born on April 19, 1957, into a Gujarati family and has been a prominent figure in India's business ecosystem. While there is not much about him that is hidden from the world but there is one thing about Mukesh Ambani that not many people know. 

Do you know in which the business giant was born?  Many of us might think that it should be India but in fact, Mukesh Ambani was born out of the country in a foreign land. 

Mukesh Ambani was born in the British Crown colony of Aden, present-day Yemen. 

After his birth, the Ambani family lived in Yemen for a brief period of time and in 1958, Dhirubhai Ambani decided to move back to India. They shifted to Mumbai and lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Buleshwar, Mumbai until the 1970s. 

Mukesh Ambani went to the Hill Grange High School at Peddar Road, Mumbai and studied chemical engineering at the Institute of Chemical Technology. He later went to Stanford University to pursue an MBA but withdrew in 1980 to join his father in business. 

Many of you may also not know that Mukesh Ambani loves street food such as sev puri and chaats. Hence, his family, specially his wife Nita Ambani have to keep a strict vigil on him to prevent him from unwanted eating. 

Read: Anand Mahindra shares THIS unique approach to combat Delhi's pollution crisis, watch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Not Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Nagarjuna, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Thalapathy Vijay, this is the richest actor in South India

ENG vs NED: Chris Woakes informs on-field umpire of faulty helmet to avoid timed out dismissal, pic goes viral

India's 'biggest flop' was made in 45 crore, couldn't even earn 1 lakh; released incomplete with 0 promotions because...

Watch: Ratan Tata once refused to attend an event organised by King Charles due to...

This superstar returned money to distributors after his movie flopped badly, 20 years later same film became hit in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

Tamannaah Bhatia turns heads with her sensuous look in sexy backless dress, netizens call her ‘killer beauty’

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor wraps up Ulajh, says her upcoming film is 'deeply and coincidentally intertwined' with her life

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE