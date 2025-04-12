Antilia is a 27-storey building located on Altamount Road in Mumbai. It is known for its luxury and grand design.

Mukesh Ambani, the richest man in India and one of the richest in the world, lives in Antilia. This house is not just big but also one of the most expensive private properties in the world. Antilia is a 27-storey building located on Altamount Road in Mumbai. It is known for its luxury and grand design.

The house covers more than an acre of land and is filled with world-class facilities. It has a gym, spa, several swimming pools, a movie theater, beautiful terrace gardens, a private temple, and a health center. There are six floors just for parking, with space for around 168 cars.

Today, the estimated value of Antilia is around Rs. 15,000 crore. The construction of this huge building started in 2006 and was finished in 2010. It is built in such a strong way that it can survive big natural disasters like earthquakes up to 8 on the Richter scale.

But the land where Antilia stands has an interesting past. In 1895, a wealthy man named Kareem Bhai Ibrahim built an orphanage there. It was made for children from the Khoja community who had lost their parents. The orphanage was run by the Waqf Board, according to reports.

In 2002, the trust in charge of the property decided to sell the land and got government approval. Around that time, Mukesh Ambani’s company, Antilia Commercial Private Limited, bought the land for around 2.5 million US dollars (Rs. 21.5 crore).

After buying the land, the Ambani family submitted all the required documents to get permission to build. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) approved their building plan in 2003, and construction started in 2006.

The design of Antilia was inspired by a mythical island in Spain. An American company named Perkins and Will made the design come to life. Today, Antilia stands as a symbol of wealth, ambition, and modern luxury.