Watch: Mukesh Ambani drives Mercedes-Benz with daughter Isha Ambani, it's worth over...

His super-expensive car was accompanied by a fleet of security vehicles.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, is known for his massive business empire. He is the richest man in Asia, as per Forbes. The billionaire, whose net worth is USD 116.4 billion, owns a massive house, Antilia, in Mumbai. He also owns a luxurious car collection including Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard. The 67-year-old was now spotted driving his bulletproof Mercedes Benz S680 Guard at Mumbai's Kalina airport.

His daughter, Isha Ambani, was spotted sitting beside him in the passenger seat. The duo were seen leaving the private airport in the city. Their super-expensive car, which costs more than Rs 10 crore in India, was accompanied by a fleet of security vehicles. A video of Ambani driving his car has been shared on social media. Check out the video below:

The car comes with reinforced tyres that can run flat at up to 80 km per hour. It is powered by a 6.0-litre V12 engine that generates 612 Ps and 830 Nm of peak torque. Its body has a special integrated shell and the car features a bullet and blast-proof, multi-layer glass.

