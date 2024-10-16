Shloka Mehta's cousin, Ashna Mehta, the founder of Bag Bijoux, is the one who designed the special charms for Isha Ambani's handbags that adorned her twins' Aadiya and Krishna's names.

The Hermes Kelly's are the belle of the ball this season. Recently, after Nita Ambani went viral for her neon green ‘Brat’ mini Kelly bag, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani recently chose a personalised crocodile mini Kelly bag for an event. The special accessory and a rather priceless one was the charms on the bag, featuring her twins' names, embellished on the front. Let us tell you that the personalised charms for Isha Ambani's bag were designed by none other than Isha Ambani's bhabhi Shloka Mehta's cousin.

The 'Aadiya' charm was designed with rare pink diamonds, while Krishna's charm was made with green diamonds. Both the charms were then embellished with drop diamond tassels. The photos of the charming charms were shared by Ashna Mehta on Instagram with the caption, "Custom Bag Bijoux charms for Isha Ambani. Featuring her children’s names in pink and green diamonds."

Let us tell you that Shloka Mehta's cousin, apart from Isha Ambani, has also personalised accessories for Nicki Minaj, Winnie Harlow, and Paris Hilton. A bag charm designed by her was also seen during Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand wedding festivities which was carried by jewellery influencer Julia Chafé.

For the unversed, Isha Ambani has been married to Anand Piramal since December 2018. They welcomed their twins on November 19, 2022. Recently, Isha Ambani revealed that she conceived her children through IVF.

