Eiesha Bharti Pasricha is the daughter of Sunil Mittal, a prominent Indian billionaire known for founding and leading Bharti Airtel, one of the largest telecommunications companies in India. Based in London, Eiesha is a lifestyle investor with a keen eye for global brands. In contrast, Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, also shares a remarkable educational background. She attended Yale University, where she studied Psychology and South Asian Studies, and later completed her MBA at Stanford University.

Here’s a comparison of Isha Ambani and Eiesha Bharti Pasricha's education and accomplishments, highlighting their degrees, colleges, and estimated family net worths:

Isha Ambani’s Education and Net Worth

Education Background:

Schooling: Isha attended the prestigious Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, founded by her father Mukesh Ambani.

Undergraduate: She pursued Psychology and South Asian Studies at Yale University, one of the Ivy League schools in the United States.

Graduate: Isha went on to complete her MBA at Stanford University in California, equipping her with knowledge in business management and strategy.

Family Net Worth:

Isha is part of the Ambani family, one of Asia’s wealthiest families, with Mukesh Ambani’s net worth estimated at around USD 91 billion. As the chairperson of Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail, Isha contributes significantly to her family’s vast business empire.

Eiesha Bharti Pasricha’s Education and Net Worth

Education Background:

Schooling: Eiesha attended Cheltenham Ladies’ College in England, known for its academic rigor and esteemed alumni.

Undergraduate: She later attended the University of Bath, England, where she studied Politics, Italian, and French, gaining a unique blend of language skills and political insight, which complements her work in international lifestyle investments.

Family Net Worth:

Eiesha’s father, Sunil Mittal, founder of Bharti Airtel, has an estimated net worth of about USD 9.2 billion. Although her personal net worth is undisclosed, her investments in major brands like the fashion label Roksanda and tech beauty startup Beautystack reflect her independent financial standing and involvement in global markets.

Summary of Key Differences

Education Focus: Isha’s educational path leaned towards psychology and business (Yale and Stanford), while Eiesha’s studies were more international in nature, with a focus on politics and languages (University of Bath).

Family Business & Involvement: While both contribute to their family legacies, Isha plays a central role in Reliance Industries, and Eiesha focuses on investments in global lifestyle brands.

Family Net Worth: The Ambani family has a larger net worth compared to the Mittals, reflecting the scale of Reliance Industries in sectors like energy, telecommunications, and retail.