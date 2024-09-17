Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Mukesh Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s video goes viral, sparks online debate

'Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style but...': Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs BAN Test

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

PM Modi to visit US from Sep 21 to 23 for Quad and UN summits

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Malti Marie closes her eyes; see more family pics from singer's London concert

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s video goes viral, sparks online debate

Mukesh Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s video goes viral, sparks online debate

'Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style but...': Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs BAN Test

'Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style but...': Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs BAN Test

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

This is India’s slowest train, runs at a speed of…

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

9 popular actresses who disappeared from TV

8 Bollywood sequels that were announced, but never released

8 Bollywood sequels that were announced, but never released

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

Prayagraj Viral Video: स्कॉर्पियो की बोनट से निकला 7 फीट का अजगर, मैकेनिक की हुई हालत खराब 

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

MP News: Government स्कूल टीचर ने किया fourth grade employee का शोषण, action में आया शिक्षा विभाग

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

Ghaziabad News: बंद घर में घुसे चोर, मजे से पकाकर खाया खाना फिर चुरा ले गए 40 लाख

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

Abhishek Banerjee puts audience's love over critics' praise: 'Critical appreciation se pet nahi bharta' | Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Malti Marie closes her eyes; see more family pics from singer's London concert

Priyanka Chopra kisses Nick Jonas as Malti Marie closes her eyes; see more family pics from singer's London concert

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

HomeViral

Viral

Mukesh Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s video goes viral, sparks online debate

A viral video of Mukesh Ambani pulling his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant at Lalbaughcha Raja sparked mixed reactions.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 09:27 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant’s video goes viral, sparks online debate
Mukesh Ambani and his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Mukesh Ambani and his daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant video goes viral: The Ambani family recently visited Lalbaughcha Raja for darshan, and their videos and pictures quickly went viral on social media. Mukesh Ambani was seen attending the event along with his son Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, and Shloka Mehta. The family looked happy as they sought blessings from Lord Ganesha. However, a particular video featuring Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant has caught the most attention online.

In the video, Mukesh Ambani can be seen pulling Radhika back by placing his hand around her stomach while they were in the pandal. This action sparked mixed reactions from netizens. Some criticized Mukesh Ambani for the gesture, while others defended him, saying the two share a father-daughter bond.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 

Many users took to the comments section to express their thoughts. One user questioned, "Why is her father-in-law pulling her by touching her this way?!" Another comment said, "She seemed uncomfortable once she realized it was her father-in-law. Even my own father wouldn’t pull me like that." Others shared similar views, finding the act unusual.

On the other hand, some people defended Mukesh Ambani, stating that he likely treats Radhika as his daughter. A supportive comment read, "Ambani sir treats his daughter-in-law like his own daughter." Another user posted, "It’s just like a father protecting his daughter. She’s lucky to have that bond." One more person added, "He’s just protecting her from the crowd; it was a spontaneous reaction."

Meanwhile, another video featuring Radhika Merchant and her mother-in-law Nita Ambani went viral last week. During the Ganesh Puja, some viewers noticed Radhika placing her hand on her stomach, sparking speculation that she might be pregnant, though no confirmation has been given yet.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a grand event held in July, attended by many Bollywood celebrities during the pre-wedding festivities and the ceremony itself.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's youngest billionaire, a college student, with net worth of Rs...

Meet world's youngest billionaire, a college student, with net worth of Rs...

Melinda Gates reveals 'best part' of not working with ex-husband Bill Gates, it is...

Melinda Gates reveals 'best part' of not working with ex-husband Bill Gates, it is...

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi Chief Minister, tenders his resignation to LG

Arvind Kejriwal resigns as Delhi Chief Minister, tenders his resignation to LG

Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother, founder member of Jackson 5, passes away at 70

Tito Jackson, Michael Jackson’s brother, founder member of Jackson 5, passes away at 70

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

India’s richest child actor has net worth of Rs 8 crore, owns Rs 40-lakh luxury car, but nobody knows her 'real age'

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

32-year-old superstar forcibly kissed 15-year-old co-star; left her traumatised, crying; later laughed about it saying..

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

Atishi is new Delhi CM: Know who was Delhi's first woman CM

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

This actor worked in over 300 films, was abandoned by family, had no friends; was found with bottle of alcohol at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement