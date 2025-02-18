Apart from Radhika Merchant, other popular celebrities who own this Rs 2.5 crore Lexus LM 350h Ultra Luxury MPV are Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan.

The members of one of the world's richest, the Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Radhika Merchant, live a luxurious lifestyle and like to be driven around in some of the most luxurious vehicles that money can buy. From custom-built Rolls-Royce SUVs to BMW 760 Li Armoured bulletproof car, the Ambani family does not compromise when it comes to high-end luxury vehicles.

They are often spotted around Mumbai, traveling in their extravagant cars. Just recently, the newest member of the Ambani family, Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika Merchant, was spotted leaving in her Rs 2.5 crore Lexus LM 350h Ultra Luxury MPV.

India’s most expensive Multi-Purpose Vehicle, Lexus LM 350h, was added to the Ambani family's collection of expensive and luxurious cars sometime back, just months before Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Radhika Merchant's video with her Lexus LM 350h Ultra Luxury went viral on social media as she was seen leaving a jewelry store in Bandra, Mumbai. She was accompanied by several security personnel.

Radhika Merchant's Rs 2.5 crore Lexus luxury MPV is in an elegant shade of Sonic Quartz, which is a metallic white color. The MPV also has several luxury features, including a 48-inch TV, first-class airline-style recliner seats, and a 23-speaker system for a premium sound experience.

For the unversed, apart from Radhika Merchant, other popular celebrities who own this Rs 2.5 crore luxury MPV are Ranbir Kapoor, Hardik Pandya, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan.

