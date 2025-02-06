Mukesh Ambani has added another luxury to his collection, becoming the proud owner of India’s first bulletproof Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, has added another luxury vehicle to his collection. He is now the first person in India to own a bulletproof Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The base price of a Rolls-Royce Cullinan in India starts at Rs 7.99 crore (ex-showroom). However, with bulletproof modifications and custom features, Ambani’s SUV is estimated to cost over Rs 13 crore. The vehicle was first spotted at a Chandigarh workshop specialising in security enhancements.

Features

This high-security Cullinan comes with armoured protection, making it resistant to bullets and potential threats. The modifications meet top safety standards, ensuring maximum security.

It is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine, delivering a smooth and powerful performance. The SUV also offers spacious seating for five, along with customised interiors designed for ultimate comfort.

Also read: 'Gazab Ka Re': Man pulls 15-foot python from canal with bare hands, WATCH viral video