Mukesh Ambani birthday: Reliance chairman visits Siddhivinayak temple with son Akash Ambani, watch viral video

Mukesh Ambani | Photo: Instagram

Billionaire businessman and chairman of Reliance Industries went to visit the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings on his birthday. Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his son Akash Ambani. Business tycoon Ambani turned 66 today.

Video of Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani started floating on social media platforms and wishes are flooding for the business giant. Mukesh Ambani was born on April 19, 1957, in Yemem to Dirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani.

Industrialist and Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani shared a picture with Mukesh Ambabi and tweeted, "Warm birthday greetings to Shri Mukesh Ambani. Your farsightedness and proactive approach have been instrumental in transforming people's lives and taking our nation to new heights. May Lord Dwarkadheesh bless you with good health and happiness."

Read: Viral: 67 million year old T-Rex skeleton goes on auction, sells for Rs 49.3 crore

Young Indian entrepreneur, YouTuber, and angel investor Prafull Billore tweeted, "Happy birthday to the iconic businessman and visionary, Mukesh Ambani ji! Your relentless pursuit of excellence and innovative spirit continues to inspire millions around the world. Thank you for setting the bar high and pushing boundaries."