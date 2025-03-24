Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently recalled his appearance with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Many big celebrities, including Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, turned up at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities in Jamnagar last year. They also performed in groups and individually during the festivities. Now, Bollywood star Aamir Khan recently recalled his appearance with Salman and Shah Rukh. In an interview with Just Too Filmy on YouTube, the actor shared how the three ended up performing together on stage at Mukesh Ambani's son's wedding festivities.

"There, Salman and Shah Rukh had something planned for their entry. Then Mukesh (Ambani) called me saying, ‘They are doing something, it would be nice if you also joined.’ It was a last-minute request, saying everyone would be happy if the three of us were on stage together. I immediately said yes. So, we (the three Khans) sat down together for about half an hour and prepared that skit that you guys saw," he said, adding that, "But the comfort with which we were saying yes and no to each other during the preps made me realise that we were in a comfortable place now. We were able to exchange ideas in a free manner."

He then revealed an exciting thought that crossed his mind during rehearsals: "Once the rehearsal was over, I told them: ‘Now, the three of us can do a film together.’ They also agreed. Having been together for so long, I think the audience would also love to see us together in a film."

Moreover, Aamir Khan recently opened up about his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, during an interaction with the media on his 60th birthday celebration. During the press meeting, the actor introduced his girlfriend Gauri to the media. He said, "Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners."

