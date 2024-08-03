Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani use this phone, its features are…

So, what phone does the billionaire, who recently hosted a lavish wedding for his son Anant Ambani, use? The answer lies in the details of the photos taken during the event

Amidst the sacred ceremonies of the Ram temple, a mystery unfolded. Mukesh Ambani, Asia's wealthiest individual, made a grand appearance with his family. But what caught everyone's eye wasn’t just his presence—it was the phone he was holding.

During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple, eagle-eyed attendees spotted Mukesh Ambani with none other than the latest iPhone 15 Pro Max in his hand. This device, the peak of Apple’s innovation, is not just any phone. It's the most expensive model in the iPhone 15 series, boasting a price tag of around Rs 2 lakh for the 1 TB storage variant, and Rs 1.50 lakh for the 256 GB version.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is celebrated for its exceptional features. It sports a powerful camera setup with 48MP, 12MP, and 12MP sensors on the rear, accompanied by a 12MP front camera. Made from grade-5 titanium, this phone is not only sturdy but also water-resistant, ensuring durability alongside its sleek design.

Interestingly, Mukesh Ambani isn't the only one in the family to own this high-end device. His wife, Nita Ambani, was also seen with the same model during the ceremony. The iPhone 15 Pro Max has found its way into the hands of various celebrities and politicians across India, marking its status as a symbol of luxury and advanced technology.