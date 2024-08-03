Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani had an unique love story with Shloka Mehta, they had it written on...

Twitter
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use 'Amit Nakesh' to confuse Turkish Media?

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar's lavish home in Mumbai

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani had an unique love story with Shloka Mehta, they had it written on...

Their friendship gradually blossomed into something deeper, and their journey from friends to partners was both seamless and sweet

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 03, 2024, 09:13 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani had an unique love story with Shloka Mehta, they had it written on...
the love story of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is one for the ages
In a tale that reads like a fairy tale, the love story of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is one for the ages. Imagine a romance so profound that it finds its way onto a wedding lehenga—an intricate, heartfelt story woven into fabric for all to see. How did the son of one of India’s most prominent business families and the daughter of a diamond magnate find their happily ever after?

Akash and Shloka's bond dates back to their school days at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009. Initially, they were just close friends, navigating their formative years together. Their friendship gradually blossomed into something deeper, and their journey from friends to partners was both seamless and sweet. Their affection for each other culminated in a memorable proposal in Goa, surrounded by family and close friends, marking the beginning of their new chapter together.

The couple got engaged in June 2018, with their engagement party drawing numerous stars from the film industry. The festivities were a testament to their popularity and the joy they brought to those around them. Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta, is not only known for her connections but also her impressive credentials. She completed her master’s degree in law from the London School of Economics and co-founded the philanthropic 'Shloka Connect for Sanstha,' in addition to directing the 'Rosie Blue Foundation.'

In a touching tribute to their love, it was reported that Shloka's sangeet lehenga featured intricate embroidery detailing their love story. This personal touch indicated the depth of their relationship and the joy they shared.

Nita Ambani, Akash’s mother, once praised Shloka warmly, remarking on her timeless innocence and the deep affection she held for her. According to Nita, “There can be no better girl than Shloka for Akash. I have known Shloka since she was 4 years old. From then till today, there have been many changes in Shloka, but the innocence on her face is still the same. I am very happy that the girl whom I like so much is the daughter-in-law of my house today.”

On March 9, 2019, Akash and Shloka tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. The occasion was graced by an array of high-profile guests, including Ratan Tata, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and New Zealand cricketer Shane Bond, showcasing the couple’s prominent place in both social and business circles.

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will leave you shocked, every month they pay Rs...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul beats Naezy to be crowned winner, takes home Rs 25 lakh

Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary, given additional charge as BSF DG after repatriation of Nitin Agrawal?

After Rau's IAS centre, Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti takes big step, announces to...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar's lavish home in Mumbai

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

