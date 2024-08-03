Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son Akash Ambani had an unique love story with Shloka Mehta, they had it written on...

Their friendship gradually blossomed into something deeper, and their journey from friends to partners was both seamless and sweet

In a tale that reads like a fairy tale, the love story of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta is one for the ages. Imagine a romance so profound that it finds its way onto a wedding lehenga—an intricate, heartfelt story woven into fabric for all to see. How did the son of one of India’s most prominent business families and the daughter of a diamond magnate find their happily ever after?

Akash and Shloka's bond dates back to their school days at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in 2009. Initially, they were just close friends, navigating their formative years together. Their friendship gradually blossomed into something deeper, and their journey from friends to partners was both seamless and sweet. Their affection for each other culminated in a memorable proposal in Goa, surrounded by family and close friends, marking the beginning of their new chapter together.

The couple got engaged in June 2018, with their engagement party drawing numerous stars from the film industry. The festivities were a testament to their popularity and the joy they brought to those around them. Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta, is not only known for her connections but also her impressive credentials. She completed her master’s degree in law from the London School of Economics and co-founded the philanthropic 'Shloka Connect for Sanstha,' in addition to directing the 'Rosie Blue Foundation.'

In a touching tribute to their love, it was reported that Shloka's sangeet lehenga featured intricate embroidery detailing their love story. This personal touch indicated the depth of their relationship and the joy they shared.

Nita Ambani, Akash’s mother, once praised Shloka warmly, remarking on her timeless innocence and the deep affection she held for her. According to Nita, “There can be no better girl than Shloka for Akash. I have known Shloka since she was 4 years old. From then till today, there have been many changes in Shloka, but the innocence on her face is still the same. I am very happy that the girl whom I like so much is the daughter-in-law of my house today.”

On March 9, 2019, Akash and Shloka tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony. The occasion was graced by an array of high-profile guests, including Ratan Tata, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and New Zealand cricketer Shane Bond, showcasing the couple’s prominent place in both social and business circles.