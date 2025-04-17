This 27-storey skyscraper, worth around Rs 15,000 crore is one of the world’s most expensive private residences. But behind its grand appearance is a story of smart choices and thoughtful living.

In the heart of Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, stands Antilia—home to India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, and his family. This 27-storey skyscraper, worth around Rs 15,000 crore is one of the world’s most expensive private residences. But behind its grand appearance is a story of smart choices and thoughtful living. Recently, rumours spread online claiming Antilia has no air-conditioning. Surprisingly, it’s partly true, according to reports. The mansion doesn’t use regular AC units with outdoor compressors, as they would spoil the beauty of its glass and marble design. Instead, it uses a central cooling system made to protect the interiors—like marble and flowers—rather than adjust to guest comfort.

Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary once visited Antilia and asked for warmer air during a shoot but was politely refused. She was told the set temperature is necessary to preserve the building’s interiors.

Although the Ambani family owns the entire skyscraper, they live on the top floor. Nita Ambani once shared that they chose the 27th floor for better sunlight and fresh air. At over 560 feet high, the top floor gives beautiful views of the Arabian Sea and stays above Mumbai’s humidity and pollution.

The top floors are home to Mukesh and Nita Ambani, along with their children Akash, Isha, and Anant, and their partners—Shloka Mehta and Radhika Merchant. Only close family and trusted staff have access to these private areas.

Named after a mythical island, Antilia is not just about luxury. From sunlight-filled rooms to eco-friendly air systems, it’s a modern legacy rooted in comfort, care, and family.