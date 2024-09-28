Twitter
6,0,6,6,6,4: Liam Livingstone hammers 28 runs off Mitchell Starc’s over to break multiple ODI records at Lord's

Fall of a Colossus: Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah and uncertain future of Hezbollah

Meet actor, star kid who was 'beaten, abused', cleaned floors, then became a superstar, his net worth is Rs 3450000000

Sunita Williams ‘rescue mission’: NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 launch today, check when and where to watch live

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Rain washes out day two of Kanpur Test without a ball being bowled

Viral

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's chef at Antilia earns more than most MLAs in India, check whopping salary here

Mukesh Ambani and his family enjoys traditional Indian and international cuisines and values family meals despite their busy schedule.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 28, 2024, 03:28 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's chef at Antilia earns more than most MLAs in India, check whopping salary here
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's chef's salary
Mukesh Ambani who is Asia's richest businessman is known for his immense wealth but he surprisingly leads a modest lifestyle and follows a strict diet. As a vegetarian, Mukesh enjoys a variety of cuisines, and his family’s dietary preferences reflect both tradition and taste.

Reports indicate that Mukesh Ambani employs a chef who earns around Rs 2 lakh per month. This salary comes with additional benefits, including health insurance and educational support for the chef and their family. This investment in culinary talent highlights the importance Mukesh places on quality food and family dining.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh's wife, shared in an interview that despite his busy schedule, Mukesh always makes time to have dinner with his family. This commitment to family meals is a cornerstone of their daily routine, emphasizing the value they place on togetherness.

Mukesh has a fondness for street foods, particularly Sev Puri and other flavorful snacks. He also enjoys Gujarati cuisine, often ordering dishes from popular eateries like Swati Snacks in Mumbai. His family typically includes traditional Indian staples in their meals, such as dal, roti, and rice, which showcase their cultural roots.

Mukesh prefers home-cooked meals and has a particular liking for Gujarati dal and rajma, ensuring that they eat authentic and wholesome food. He adheres to a strict diet, favoring green vegetables and salads to maintain his health.

The Ambani family enjoys both Indian and international cuisines, especially prepared by their skilled culinary team during special occasions. This blend of traditional and modern dietary habits illustrates how Mukesh Ambani balances his affluent lifestyle with a genuine appreciation for good food and family values.

