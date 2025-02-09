The Ambani household staff earns high monthly salaries, up to Rs.., along with benefits like health insurance and education support.

The Ambani family is known for their grand lifestyle, owning some of the most expensive properties and luxury cars. Their home, Antilia, is one of the most expensive houses in the world. Apart from their wealth, another striking detail is the high salaries and benefits offered to their household staff, making their earnings higher than many professionals in India, including chartered accountants (CAs) and MBAs.

According to Financial Express, the chef working at the Ambani residence earns around Rs 2 lakh per month, which amounts to Rs 24 lakh per year. This is much higher than the salaries of many professionals in India. Interestingly, despite his vast wealth, Mukesh Ambani prefers simple vegetarian food. Reports from The Times of India (TOI) suggest that his meals usually consist of dal, rice, chapati, and vegetables. His favorite breakfast includes papaya juice and idli-sambar, and he occasionally enjoys Indian snacks like papdi chaat.

Apart from the chef, other staff members at Antilia also receive impressive salaries. Their monthly earnings range between Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, making it a highly sought-after job. But the benefits don’t stop at high salaries. Employees also receive corporate-style perks, including health insurance and education support for their children.

The Ambani residence requires a large workforce to maintain its high standards. As per Business Today, around 600 staff members work in Antilia, handling various responsibilities to ensure the smooth functioning of the 27-story luxury home. Their role is crucial in maintaining the seamless operations of the grand property.

For many, working at the Ambani home is not just a job but an opportunity to earn well while enjoying excellent benefits. With such perks, it’s no surprise that the Ambani household is considered one of the best-paying employers in private service.