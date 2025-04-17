All three of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's children are now happily married to their respective partners. Akash Ambani is married to Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, and their youngest son, Anant Ambani, is married to Radhika Merchant.

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, along with his wife Nita Ambani, often grabs headlines for their family life, luxurious outings, or style sense. They are often spotted together with their eldest son, Akash Ambani, and daughter-in-law, Shloka Mehta, during public appearances. Akash Ambani married Shloka Mehta on March 9, 2019, in an elaborate ceremony. However, many are unaware that Akash Ambani postponed his wedding by one year for none other than his twin sister, Mukesh Ambani, and Nita Ambani's only daughter, Isha Ambani.

Isha Ambani married Anand Piramal, son of Swati and Ajay Piramal, founder of Piramal Realty, on December 12, 2018, in Mumbai. Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal one year before her twin brother Akash Ambani's wedding with Shloka Mehta.

In an interview with Vogue, speaking about the reason behind the delay, Isha Ambani shared how Akash Ambani got engaged first but pushed the wedding dates ahead so that his sister could get married to Anand Piramal.

Isha Ambani, terming her brother 'dayaalu' (kind) human, revealed that Akash Ambani is "empathetic, gracious and gentle – just like Shloka Mehta". Recalling what her brother said, Isha Ambani was quoted as saying, "'I’ll get married afterward, you take my wedding dates'. He’s like one of the most—I don’t think there’s a word for it in English - ’dayaalu’ humans in this world. He’s empathetic, gracious, and gentle, just like Shloka."

