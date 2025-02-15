VIRAL
Mukesh Ambani, 67, visited the Mahakumbh – touted as the largest human gathering in the world – with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, and daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika. Akash and Shloka’s children, Prithvi and Veda, were also present.
Billionaire and chairperson of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, recently took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Ambanis took the dip in the Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers – on Tuesday (February 11). A woman present there shared a video of them performing rituals, which has since gone viral.
“Life is so unexpected never in my dreams I would have thought to see Ambani's doing Kumbh Mela Yatra right next to me, no matter what they're something they're definitely blessed and I love the fact that they're God loving humans,” Poonam Solanki wrote in the caption of the video shared on Instagram.
““I was happier to know that they must've chosen the right muhurat and pre planned the kumbha dip and I knew nothing and walked in when the divine had decided for me to be present here, this made me feel very special,” she added. “I feel very blessed and very divinely connected.”
Mukesh Ambani, 67, visited the Mahakumbh – touted as the largest human gathering in the world – with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, and daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika. Akash and Shloka’s children, Prithvi and Veda, were also present.
Besides, Ambani’s sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari, his mother-in-law Purnimaben Dalal, and his sister-in-law Mamthaben Dalal also accompanied them.
The 2025 Mahakumbh festival began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. It has been attended by several political and business leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani.
Samay Raina breaks down after India's Got Latent controversy, his show taken down from YouTube? Here's truth of viral video
India's biggest flop film was released in 1998, ended career of Hrithik Roshan's co-star as lead hero, had 3 superstars, earned just Rs..
Another round of Indian illegal immigrants set to arrive in Amritsar from US on... as immigration crackdown escalates
Ten devotees from Chhattisgarh killed as car collides with bus enroute to Maha Kumbh
Meet Rajit Gupta, IIT-JEE topper, who scored 100 percentile with THIS unique study approach, it is...
What happens after UPSC? Civil servants share about life at LBSNAA
Mukesh Ambani, sons Akash and Anant take holy dip at Mahakumbh, woman shares video; watch here
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would never get divorced despite alleged rift because of Bachchan family tradition that..
Another masterstroke by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance's Campa Cola bags Rs 200 crore co-presenting rights for...
'What Akshay Kumar does is..': Ahmed Khan reveals superstar uses teleprompter for…, defends his…
Karun Nair responds to Ajit Agarkar's 'clear statement' after Champions Trophy snub: 'Good to see...'
Rashmika Mandanna shares her thoughts on portraying Maharani Yesubai in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava: 'A girl from the South...'
Maha Kumbh fame IIT Baba aka Abhay Singh's 10th, 12th marksheet goes viral
Ameesha Patel shares 'fraudulent promise' video of Gadar 2 because Anil Sharma...: 'How will you...'
After Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi’s teammate Federico Redondo takes dig at PSG, claims...
Who is Abhinav Chandrachud? Lawyer representing YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, he is son of famous...
Amid divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's post 'Aaj toh cake banta hai' on Valentine's Day sparks reactions
Before Ranveer Allahbadia, THIS comedian asked same obscene question to Jackky Bhagnani, video goes viral, watch
India's Got Latent controversy: YouTuber Apoorva Makhija kicked out from IIFA? Here's what we know
Former WWE wrestler gives BIG warning to Ranveer Allahbadia, says, 'people like him have...'
Vicky Kaushal regrets rejecting THIS blockbuster, its sequel earned Rs 800 crore, film made outsider a star, it is...
Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes BIG claim, says Donald Trump can push Putin to...
BSNL back in black: India's oldest Telecom company turns profitable after 17 years, subscriber base rises to...
Meet man who manages more wealth than Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mukesh Ambani, can even buy countries, his firm's market cap is...
Anti-Valentine’s week: From Breakup Day to Slap Day, 7 days explained
Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on February 15? Check here
Meet Fearless Nadiya, first female Bollywood action star, she was from...
India's most expensive film was Shah Rukh Khan's biggest flop, had 3 superstars, one was jailed, earned only Rs...
PAK vs NZ Tri-Nation Series Final: William O'Rourke, Daryl Mitchell star as New Zealand beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in Karachi, win title
WPL 2025: Richa Ghosh stars as RCB beat Gujarat Giants in opener; records highest-ever run chase in Women’s Premier League history
Chhaava box office collection day 1: Vicky Kaushal scores his biggest opening ever, film beats Uri to earn Rs...
Laila X review: Netizens thrash Vishwak Sen 'disaster, torture' film, call it 'the worst Telugu film ever made'
Prateik Babbar shares passionate kiss with Priya Banerjee in dreamy wedding photos
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna’s Chhaava is a historic epic that roars to glory
Senior India star asks for wife's company at Champions Trophy 2025, BCCI warns 'if there's any exception...'
‘Is this a wedding or a corporate merger?’: Viral matrimonial ad stuns internet with Rs 500 crore..., check post
Salman Khan wishes fans on Valentine’s Day with heartwarming family photo: 'Agnihotrians, Sharmanians, Khanenians'
SL vs AUS: Kusal Mendis, bowlers star as Sri Lanka crush Australia by 174 runs to sweep ODI series 2-0
Ananya Panday shares birthday wish for rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco on Valentine's Day, see viral post
Nita Ambani reveals what Anant Ambani told her before marrying Radhika Merchant: ‘Mom, it’s not what I am physically....'
'India, US stand firmly together in fight against terrorism': PM Modi
Ranveer Allahbadia hires Ex-Chief Justice of India's son as his lawyer, approaches Supreme Court
CanCentra Review 2025: Scam Or Legit Trading Platform? - Canada Facts!
PAFI Kabupaten Gunungkidul Launches Pharmacist Training Program to Elevate Healthcare Standards
Oswal Energies introduces Advanced Clean Energy Solutions at India Energy Week 2025
Apple set to make its first product launch of 2025 on THIS date, Tim Cook hints at what to expect in iPhone SE 4...
PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam surpasses Virat Kohli, becomes fastest Asian to achieve THIS massive ODI milestone
Top 5 Astrologers in India: Meet the experts who are shaping the future of Astrology
Don't Drown in the Decibels: A Cautionary PSA for Web3 community
BitGo's IPO Ambitions: A Bridge Between Traditional Finance and the Web3 Frontier
Priyanka Chopra shares how her love started with Nick Jonas, drops old UNSEEN photo on Valentine's Day
'Will sue': Mexico President Sheinbaum threatens legal action against Google over this reason
Radhika Merchant exudes elegance in Rs 24,000 white dress paired with a diamond-studded mangalsutra, see pics
BTS' V, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, RM, J-Hope, Suga groove to Bollywood song Chunnari Chunnari in viral video: Watch
Urfi Javed gets engaged? Ring ceremony photos go viral, leaves fans speculating
With Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar set to exit, know who will likely succeed him
Jio Users Alert! JioHotstar subscription is free for selected customers, know who is eligible and how to avail?
'We would have been...': Mandira Bedi posts heartbreaking Valentine's Day wish for late husband Raj Kaushal
Ambanis top Bloomberg list of Asia's richest families, Mistry at 4; Why Gautam Adani's name missing from it?
India's Got Latent row: Bigg Boss 18 fame Rajat Dalal backs Samay Raina, calls out Ranveer Allahbadia
Meet Mohini Mohan Datta, who is set to receive Rs 500 crore through Ratan Tata's will, know his connection to Tata
Pankaj Tripathi reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina controversy: 'it is not okay to take pride....'
Chhaava: Katrina Kaif reviews Vicky Kaushal film, calls him 'chameleon', says 'the last 40 minutes will leave you...'
The curious case of Junaid Khan: What is unusual about Aamir Khan’s son?
Zeenat Aman reveals what she eats in a day to stay fit at 73: 'I used to feel embarrassed'
Streamlining Healthcare Operations with Innovative Salesforce Solutions Tailored to Industry Compliance: Expert Insights from Alpesh Patel
Anti-Valentine's Week 2025: Slap Day to Breakup Day, check full list
'Let's wait and watch': Baba Bageshwar addresses Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
Vinay Sapru on Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release success, if Salman Khan will lead Sanam Teri Kasam 2: 'Agar woh aa gaye toh sone pe suhaaga' | Exclusive
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt give couple goals, look perfect in black suit, red saree: Watch
TraderAI Review 2025: Scam or Legit Trading Platform? - Facts Check!
BIG NEWS for residents of largest slum, located in India, with Rs 2500 monthly rent per 100 square feet!
Vishal Dadlani meets with accident, postpones Pune concert: 'We regret to...'
Mallcom Breaks New Ground: Launches its D2C E-Commerce Store
Not Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan; these two actors were Ram Gopal Varma's first choice for Sarkar but...
SHOCKING! Man 'dead' in Mahakumbh stampede returns home on his own 'terahvi', asks family members...
Viral Video: Humpback whale swallows Kayaker, but then something shocking happened
IPL 2025 to start on THIS date, Rajat Patidar's RCB to face reigning champions KKR at Eden Gardens
THIS town in India has shops without shopkeepers, has special way of payment, farmers say, ‘God is watching’, name is...
World richest man Elon Musk gave THIS special gift to PM Modi, has SpaceX connection
'Frankly, I've been...': What US President Donald Trump said about Bangladesh crisis?
Champions Trophy 2025: BCCI's new policy comes into effect, families to not travel with players; violators may face...
'Tu mujhe jhel lega': Amid family trouble, Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's goofy Valentine's Day wish for hubby goes viral
Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts customised Gulfstream Jet to Jacqueline Fernandez on Valentine's Day: 'Baby I wanna..'
Meet man who lived in Mumbai chawl, studied to become country's most-successful fund managers, now MD of Rs 297000 crore company, he is...
New India Co-op Bank faces several RBI restrictions; know what happens to your deposits, withdrawals, loans, lockers
Champions Trophy 2025 winner to get this MIND-BOGGLING prize money from ICC, prize money pool increased to Rs...
John Abraham and Bipasha Basu broke up just days before filming Billo Rani, director Vivek Agnihotri reveals 'there were lots of...'
PM Modi-Trump's new formula: What is MAGA + MIGA = MEGA?
Aarya Babbar REVEALS his family, including father Raj Babbar, is not invited to Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee today: 'Someone in house is influencing him'
Congress calls President's rule in Manipur 'direct admission of failure of BJP governments', demand PM Modi's apology: 'Do you have the courage...'
Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani opens up about criticism over Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding, reveals...
'His hand was over my...': Bigg Boss 18 fame Edin Rose shares SHOCKING casting couch experience
'When filling up friend’s pocket is...': LoP Rahul Gandhi takes 'neeji mamla' jibe at PM Modi after he steers clear of question on Gautam Adani in US
The Diplomat trailer: John Abraham goes to Pakistan to bring 'India's daughter' Sadia Khateeb back, fans says 'India needs this movie'
'Life always gives second chance': Gautam Adani after 18-year-old dies by suicide for failing JEE exam
Orhan Awatramani aka Orry REVEALS Ananya Panday was 'jealous and insecure' of him after...: 'We had a very big fallout when...'
Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani talks about Reliance's succession plans, how she looks to raise India's global profile
This superstar fell in love with his on-screen mother, burned himself to save her, then got married; their son is now...
Meet CEO of one of world's biggest IT firms, who will undergo treatment for breast cancer