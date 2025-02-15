Mukesh Ambani, 67, visited the Mahakumbh – touted as the largest human gathering in the world – with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, and daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika. Akash and Shloka’s children, Prithvi and Veda, were also present.

Billionaire and chairperson of Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani, along with his family, recently took a holy dip at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The Ambanis took the dip in the Triveni Sangam – the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers – on Tuesday (February 11). A woman present there shared a video of them performing rituals, which has since gone viral.

“Life is so unexpected never in my dreams I would have thought to see Ambani's doing Kumbh Mela Yatra right next to me, no matter what they're something they're definitely blessed and I love the fact that they're God loving humans,” Poonam Solanki wrote in the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

““I was happier to know that they must've chosen the right muhurat and pre planned the kumbha dip and I knew nothing and walked in when the divine had decided for me to be present here, this made me feel very special,” she added. “I feel very blessed and very divinely connected.”

Mukesh Ambani, 67, visited the Mahakumbh – touted as the largest human gathering in the world – with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, and daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika. Akash and Shloka’s children, Prithvi and Veda, were also present.

Besides, Ambani’s sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari, his mother-in-law Purnimaben Dalal, and his sister-in-law Mamthaben Dalal also accompanied them.

The 2025 Mahakumbh festival began on January 13 and will conclude on February 26. It has been attended by several political and business leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani.