Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, is also one of the richest men in the world, who needs no introduction. Mukesh Ambani and his family, including his wife, Nita Ambani, and children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, are all constantly in the news for either their business expansion plans or philanthropic work. But, while Mukesh Ambani has become used to, and does enjoy the limelight, the same cannot be said about his sisters, who try and lead a quieter life, away from the public eye. For the unversed, Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani have two sisters, Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar. While both Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani are seen out and about, their sisters are rarely seen in the media, only making brief appearances during family functions.

Today, we will tell you about one of Mukesh Ambani's sisters, Nina Kothari, who lives away from the limelight but had once garnered much attention when her life took a heartbreaking turn in 2015.

Mukesh Ambani's sister, Nina Kothari, married Shyam Kothari, the Chairman and Managing Director of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals. The couple lived happily for many years, but Nina Kothari's life took a turn for the worse in 2015 after Shyam’s health deteriorated.

All efforts were made to make Shyam Kothari's health better, including seeking extensive care in the United States, however, Mukesh Ambani's brother-in-law sadly lost his battle with cancer and passed away that year. Shyam Kothari was a respectful businessman in his circles, and so his tragic death was not just a personal tragedy for Nina Kothari but also a mournful occasion for all those who knew him.

Mukesh Ambani's brother-in-law, Shyam Kothari, was diagnosed with colon cancer, a disease that is often difficult to detect in its early stages and whose risk increases with age, especially after 50. The World Health Organization (WHO), in a report, once revealed how, just in 2015, colon cancer claimed more than 9 lakh lives globally, making it the second deadliest form of cancer in the world at that time.