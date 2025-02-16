The family was joined by Kokilaben Ambani, and Akash and Anant, along with their wives, Shloka and Radhika. Ambani's grandchildren, Prithvi and Veda, also participated in the ritual.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, along with four generations of his family, took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam during the on-going Mahakumbh on February 11, a day before Magh Purnima. The family was joined by his mother, Kokilaben Ambani, and his two sons, Akash and Anant, along with their wives, Shloka and Radhika. Ambani's grandchildren, Prithvi and Veda, also participated in the ritual. Following the dip at the sacred Sangam, the family performed a special Ganga puja led by Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri Ji Maharaj from Niranjani Akhada.

Kokilaben Ambani was joined by her two daughters, Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari, during their visit. They were accompanied by Mukesh Ambani’s mother-in-law, Purnimaben Dalal, and sister-in-law, Mamthaben Dalal. Videos captured the moment when Mukesh Ambani and his sons, Akash and Anant, took a dip in the holy waters.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family members visited #MahaKumbh2025 and took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam, in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/YwQ9ncjG7I — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

Earlier in January, Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother, industrialist Anil Ambani, along with his wife, former actor Tina Ambani, visited Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh festival.

What was inside the special box?

After their holy dip, the Ambani family paid a visit to Parmarth Niketan Ashram at the Kumbh, where they distributed sweets to sanitation workers, boatmen, and pilgrims. They were also seen serving food to devotees.

Reliance Industries has been actively participating in Anna Seva (food donation) at the Kumbh in collaboration with several organizations, including Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Sharda Peeth Math Trust (Dwarka), Sri Shankaracharya Utsav Sevalay Foundation, Niranjani Akhada, and Prabhu Premi Sangh Charitable Trust. Additionally, the Ambani family distributed life jackets to boat operators to enhance the safety of both the operators and the pilgrims.

Record-breaking passenger traffic at Prayagraj airport

Prayagraj Airport has reached a significant milestone as passenger traffic continues to soar. On February 10, the airport recorded its highest single-day passenger traffic ever, with 13,915 passengers passing through. This marks the highest single-day figure since the airport's commissioning in 2019. Notably, this is the ninth time in a month that the airport has set a new record.

In another achievement, the airport operated 80 scheduled flights in a single day for the first time, setting a new record. A total of 112 flights took off or landed, including 32 charter flights. These charter flights facilitated the arrival of 64 VIPs and the departure of 65 VIPs, marking another historic record for the airport.