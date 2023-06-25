Mukesh Ambani, Anand Mahindra, waiting for Uber, bump into astronaut Sunita Williams, epic selfie goes viral

Twitter: @anandmahindra

It's difficult to imagine Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Industalist Anand Mahindra, two of India's wealthiest people, travelling in an Uber, yet that's exactly what they had to do recently in the US.

Both the chairman of Mahindra Group and the chairman of Reliance Industries were in Washington, DC, for a state dinner honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anand Mahindra and Mukesh Ambani attended a Hi-Tech Handshake meeting between India and the US on Friday in the East Room of the White House, following the State Dinner on Thursday night. Other attendees included OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook.

However, Mukesh Ambani and Anand Mahindra lost track of time and missed the shuttle that was supposed to take them to their next lunch appointment while speaking with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and 3rdiTech co-founder Vrinda Kapoor.

Thus, when they encountered NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, who was also present at the India-US Hi-Tech Handshake conference, they were attempting to hail an Uber. This encounter led to a potent selfie, which Mahindra published on Twitter while recounting the story.

Anand Mahindra tweeted a selfie with Mukesh Ambani, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Vrinda Kapoor and wrote, "I suppose this was what they would call a ‘Washington moment.’ After the tech handshake meeting yesterday, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor & I were continuing a conversation with the Secretary of Commerce & missed the group shuttle bus to the next lunch engagement. We were trying to call an Uber when we ran into NASA astronaut Sunita Williams @Astro_Suni Time for a selfie & we also asked if we could hitch a ride on her space shuttle instead of an Uber…”

The selfie has received more than 700K likes since morning. Several netizens have reacted to the post.

