‘Mujhe bhaga ke le jana’: Bride sends message to lover on Rs 10 note, Twitterati react

After the much viral ‘Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai’ note, another note has gone viral on the internet. While it is illegal to write on money bills, every now and then we spot notes that are filled with random thoughts. This time, a woman has used the currency to convey a message to her lover.

As seen on the note, the woman is requesting her lover to run away with her as her wedding has now been fixed with some other person. The viral note is a clear indication of the fact that love marriages are still considered as a taboo in many parts of the country. When the woman is being forced to marry someone, she tries her best to reach to her lover.

The message shared on the note reads, “Vishal, meri shaadi 26 APR ko hai. Mujhe bhaga ke le jana. I ‘heart’ you. Tumhari Kusum (Vishal, my marriage has been fixed for April 26. Elope with me. I love you. Your Kusum).”

This now-viral note was shared on Twitter in a rather interesting way. While sharing the money bill, the Twitter user wrote, “Twitter show your power…26th April ke Pehle Kusum ka yeh message Vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai (Before 26th April this message of Kusum must be delivered to Vishal…Two people in love must be united).”

Twitter show your power... 26th April ke Pehle kusum ka Yeh message vishal tak pahuchana hai.. Doh pyaar karne wale ko milana hai.. Please amplify n tag all vishal you know.. pic.twitter.com/NFbJP7DiUK — Crime Master Gogo (@vipul2777) April 18, 2022

To help the two lovers unite, the user added, “Please amplify n tag all Vishal you know..”

Ever since the note was shared on Twitter, netizens have shared mixed reactions to the woman’s desperate attempt. While some shared funny memes, others welcomed such celebration of love. Many Twitter users also asked the person who posted the picture to unveil the surname of ‘Vishal’ so that they can find him.

He bhagwan kya karun is ladki ka. pic.twitter.com/Fua37cy7sd — Vishal (@Davinci566) April 18, 2022

Here are some hilarious tweets on this viral Rs 10 note

Interestingly, a Twitter user shared a Rs 20 note with the text, “Priya Deepu ji. Meri shaadi 26 April ko hai. Mujhe apne sath bhaga le chalo. Tumhari Pushpa. I (heart emoji) you.”

Earlier on Valentine’s Day, another such R 20 note went viral that showed a man’s disappointment in love. The text on it read, “Rashi bewafa hai (Rashi is unfaithful).