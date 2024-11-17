Popularly known as 'The Greatest', Muhammad Ali was an American professional boxer.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently returned to the squared circle after 19 years against Jake Paul. However, the 58-year-old Tyson was defeated by Paul, 27, via unanimous decision at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Saturday, November 16.

Amid this, an old video of Tyson with Muhammad Ali went viral on social media. The footage was from an iconic episode of ‘The Arsenio Hall Show’ where Tyson engaged in a heartwarming interaction with the legendary Ali and Sugar Ray Leonard. After watching the clip on X (formerly Twitter), many fans turned nostalgic.

The video opens with Arsenio Hall asking Ali, “What’s wrong?" In response, 'The Greatest' pointed at Tyson and humorously said, “I am scared of this guy." The host then questioned Ali, "Who would have won if you fought this man (Tyson) in your prime?"

Ali quipped, “I was a dancing master. I was not that powerful but so fast. If he hit me, I’d go down." His response left others in splits. Tyson was also delighted to be praised by the three-time World Champion. Without much ado, check the viral video here:

Ali was an American professional boxer. Popularly known as 'The Greatest', he is regarded as one of the most significant sports figures of the 20th century. He passed way at the age of 74 in 2016.