The luxurious life of the Mughal emperors was not just seen in their food and palaces, but also in the way they dressed. When the Mughals came to India, they brought with them not only royal cuisines but also grand styles of clothing and footwear. The richness of the Mughal court is remembered for its magnificent garments, jewel-studded turbans, and beautiful jewelry. Footwear was an important part of their royal appearance.

From Emperor Akbar to Jahangir, even the footwear worn by their courtiers was specially designed. Different shoes were worn for different occasions, each reflecting the royal Mughal style.

The Mughal Empire was not only one of the most powerful but also one of the richest in the world. Special items were worn by the royalty to show their status. While their clothes were luxurious, their shoes were equally unique. Mughal emperors and princes used to wear a special kind of footwear called Mojari. These shoes were made with great care, keeping in mind the wealth of the Mughals. Mojaris had pointed, curled-up tips, making them easily recognisable.

According to reports, one of the most special types of shoes was known as the Khussa. These shoes were beautifully decorated with gold and silver threads and sometimes even embedded with precious stones. The Khussa symbolised the wealth and power of the Mughal rulers. The design, with its curved tip, made them stand out.

The most exclusive shoe worn by Mughal emperors was called Kafsh. Kafsh was a closed shoe, made from high-quality leather, worn only on formal occasions. It was richly decorated with golden and silver threads, velvet lining, and embedded gems. Kafsh shoes became a strong symbol of the royal lifestyle of the Mughals.

There was another shoe called Khurd Nau, which was lighter and more comfortable. This type was usually worn by court officials, poets, and artists of the Mughal empire.