The Taj Mahal is one of the world’s most famous monuments and a symbol of eternal love. Built by Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, the monument attracts millions of visitors each year with its stunning white marble architecture and rich history. What many visitors do not know is the fascinating story behind the land on which the Taj Mahal stands.

According to reports, the land was not originally owned by a Mughal ruler. In fact, it was part of an agreement with the Rajput community. The site belonged to Mirza Raja Jai Singh of Amer, a trusted ally of Shah Jahan and a prominent Rajput king. According to records like the Padshahnama, the land had once been owned by Raja Man Singh, Jai Singh’s grandfather. Rather than seizing the land, Shah Jahan negotiated an exchange with Jai Singh. In return for the piece of land that was once part of the Rajput heritage, Shah Jahan offered four havelis in Agra.This fair trade is recorded in a royal decree, or farman, issued by Shah Jahan, confirming that the exchange was made willingly.

Mumtaz Mahal had first been buried in Burhanpur after her death in 1631. Her body was later moved to Agra, where the Taj Mahal was built to honour her memory.

The new memorial was constructed on land that had long been associated with the Kachhwaha Rajputs. The Archaeological Survey of India also supports the claim that Raja Jai Singh I, a key military leader and ally in the Mughal court, was the rightful owner before the land was given for the monument’s construction.

The story does not end there. Recently, BJP MP Diya Kumari, who comes from the erstwhile Jaipur royal family, reaffirmed that the land originally belonged to her ancestors. She mentioned that historical records show compensation was provided in return for the land. This brings light to the longstanding history of the Taj Mahal’s site and highlights the cooperation between the Mughal rulers and regional Rajput kings.